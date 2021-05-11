Japan Logs 6,197 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan registered 6,197 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in the country increased 24 from the previous day to 1,176, hitting a record high for the fourth successive day.

On the same day, a total of 112 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country, marking the first day with over 100 new deaths in four days.

The daily fatality figure included 55 in Osaka Prefecture, a record high for the western prefecture. Most of the 55 people were in their 70s or over, while they also included two in their 40s and three in their 50s.

In Osaka, 974 people were newly found to have the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease on Tuesday. The prefecture's medical system remained under severe strain, with the occupancy rate for hospital beds for severely ill COVID-19 patients above 158 pct.

In Tokyo, meanwhile, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 925 people as positive for the coronavirus.

