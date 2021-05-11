Ex-Chicago Mayor to Be U.S. Ambassador to Japan: Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 11 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be U.S. ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times reported in its online edition on Tuesday.

The appointment "will boost Washington's alliance with Tokyo as China's influence grows," the British newspaper said.

Emanuel, 61, has also been floated as a potential pick for the United States' ambassador to China. According to the paper, the post is likely to go to Nicholas Burns, a former undersecretary of state for political affairs.

Emanuel, a Jewish American born in Chicago, became a Democratic member of the House of Representatives and the White House chief of staff under the administration of President Barack Obama before serving as Chicago mayor for two terms from 2011 to 2019.

After William Hagerty left the post in Tokyo in 2019, then President Donald Trump announced that the role of ambassador to Japan would be taken up by Kenneth Weinstein, president of the conservative think tank Hudson Institute. But the appointment was scrapped after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]