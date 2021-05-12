Coronavirus Emergency Begins in 2 More Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government additionally put the central prefecture of Aichi and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka under its third state of emergency over the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The emergency, which already covers Tokyo, and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan, will be effective until May 31. The state of emergency took effect on April 25 for the Japanese capital and the three western prefectures and was initially slated to end on Tuesday. The government decided the 20-day extension last week.

At a time when many new infection cases continue to be confirmed due to the spread of variant strains, the government is poised to boost efforts to bring the virus under control in cooperation with local authorities of the six prefectures subject to the emergency.

The central government has also decided to extend its coronavirus pre-emergency stage, covering eight prefectures, also until May 31. The eight are Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, all of which border Tokyo, Ehime in western Japan, Okinawa, southernmost Japan, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and Gifu and Mie in central Japan. Hokkaido, Gifu and Mie were added to the pre-emergency list on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the government let the pre-emergency designation for Miyagi Prefecture expire on Tuesday, following an improvement in the infection situation in the northeastern prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]