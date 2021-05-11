Job-Securing Rate in Japan Returns to Pre-COVID-19 Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of university students in Japan graduating in spring 2022 who had secured informal job offers as of May 1 stood at 51.3 pct, almost on par with the level seen before the new coronavirus epidemic, a survey by Recruit Co. showed Tuesday.

The job-securing rate grew 5.6 percentage points from a year earlier, as this year’s hiring activities have been carried out smoothly unlike last year, when such activities for students graduating in spring 2021 were disrupted by the spread of the virus.

The rate almost reached the 51.4 pct marked in May 2019 among students who graduated in spring 2020, whose job-hunting activities were not affected by the virus crisis.

Meanwhile, job-hunting situations remain tough for students hoping to enter companies in the airline, railway and travel industries as many of them are cutting back on hiring.

Many students apparently made up for a delay in their job-hunting activities in April. The job-securing rate as of April 1 was lower than the year-before level.

