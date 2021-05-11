Japan, France, U.S. Begin Joint Drill in Kyushu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the French army and the U.S. Marine Corps started a joint drill in Japan's Kyushu southwestern region on Tuesday.

The drill for the defense of remote islands is apparently aimed at showing the three countries' solidarity and keeping a check on China's growing maritime advance.

It is the first time for the French army to take part in a joint drill in Japan.

From Japan, a total of 100 personnel, mainly from the GSDF's amphibious rapid deployment brigade specializing in the defense of remote islands, will take part in the drill, scheduled to continue through Monday. Some 60 members each from the French army and the U.S. Marine Corps will participate in the exercise.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, participants will conduct a map exercise and other drills at the GSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

