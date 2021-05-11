National Cultural Facilities in Tokyo to Remain Closed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--State-run cultural facilities such as museums in Tokyo will remain closed, the Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday.

The agency initially planned to reopen them on Wednesday, the first day of the extended coronavirus state of emergency through May 31, but decided to keep them shut at the written request of the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The facilities are the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, the National Art Center, Tokyo, the Tokyo National Museum, the National Museum of Nature and Science and the National Film Archive of Japan.

"It's greatly meaningful for the central and metropolitan governments to work together to take measures and send out messages" for preventing the further spread of the virus, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Under the extended state of emergency in Tokyo and several prefectures in central and western Japan, the central government allows large-scale facilities with a floor space of over 1,000 square meters to open until 8 p.m.

