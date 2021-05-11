Suga to Hold Talks with EU Leaders This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to hold an online meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this month, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Suga and the European Union leaders are expected to discuss the "free and open Indo-Pacific" initiative championed by Japan, the sources said.

The EU released its first comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific last month, which called for its greater engagement in the fields of security and economy in the region amid hegemonic activities taken by China. The EU plans to draw up detailed steps in September.

Suga plans to explain growing tensions in the East and South China seas as well as near Taiwan to the EU leaders so that Japan and the EU can share their views on China, according to the sources.

They are also expected to talk about the EU continuing smooth exports of novel coronavirus vaccines to Japan.

