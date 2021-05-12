Accelerated Vaccinations Creating Confusion in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Many local governments across Japan have started accepting coronavirus vaccination reservations from elderly residents in earnest, but some have been thrown into confusion by a flood of applications.

Municipalities accepting reservations on a first-come, first-served basis have seen their vaccination booking hotlines overwhelmed and online booking websites taken down as applications poured in.

To take advantage of the situation, some people began making vaccination appointments on behalf of those with vaccine tickets for money.

An expert says that vaccine slots should be allotted by lot in order to avoid further confusion.

The country's vaccine rollout for the elderly began in full swing this week. Telecommunications companies restricted phone calls to local government booking hotlines Monday to prevent network overcongestion.

