Japan to Cohost Vaccine Summit Online on June 2

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it and the Gavi vaccine alliance, an international organization promoting COVID-19 vaccinations in developing countries, will jointly host a vaccine summit online on June 2.

From Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will participate in the virtual summit to hold talks with participants from other countries on fair supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as financial support for vaccinations, with a view to bringing the pandemic to an end as soon as possible.

"Through the summit, we aim to achieve the target on necessary funding" for vaccinations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

