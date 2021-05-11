Release of Fukushima Water 1 Kilometer from Coast under Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and the Japanese government are considering a plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea about 1 kilometer from the coast, informed sources said Tuesday.

The plan calls for a pipeline to be set up at the bottom of the ocean, according to the sources.

TEPCO, the government and the Nuclear Regulation Authority are expected to kick off full-fledged talks next month to decide whether to release the water directly from the coast near the power plant or offshore through a pipeline, the sources said.

The TEPCO plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The treated water contains tritium, a radioactive substance.

Groundwater and rainwater continue to flow into damaged reactor buildings at the nuclear power plant, ending up being contaminated with radioactive substances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]