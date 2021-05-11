Japan in Talks to Receive Another 50 M. Doses of Moderna Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is in talks to receive another 50 million doses of U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, it was learned Tuesday.

Christophe Weber, president of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502>, which sells the Moderna vaccine in Japan, revealed the talks at a press conference on the day.

With the additional doses, a total of 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine would be supplied to Japan.

At a press conference on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the country is expected to be provided with a total of 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine developed by Novavax Inc., another U.S. biotech firm, for use in 2022.

Takeda plans to produce 250 million doses of the Novavax vaccine in Japan on an annual basis, aiming to begin to supply the vaccine late in fiscal 2021.

