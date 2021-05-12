Reactor over 40 Years Old in Japan to Be Restarted in June

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> plans to restart one of its nuclear power reactors over 40 years old as early as next month, it was learned Tuesday.

The power supplier serving the Kansai region of western Japan is expected to shortly announce an official timetable for bringing back online the No. 3 reactor at its Mihama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, informed sources said.

Among nuclear reactors in Japan that went into service more than 40 years ago, the Mihama No. 3 unit would be the first to be reactivated since the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

After the worst nuclear accident in Japan, the maximum operating period for nuclear power reactors was set at 40 years in principle. The 826,000-kilowatt No. 3 reactor at the plant in the town of Mihama began operations in 1976.

The move by Kansai Electric comes after Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto last month gave the prefecture’s go-ahead to the restart of the Mihama No. 3 reactor, and the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the company’s Takahama nuclear power plant, also in Fukui.

