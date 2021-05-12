Japan Enacts Bill to Launch Digital Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Wednesday enacted a package of digital transformation bills including one to establish the proposed digital agency, marking progress in a policy field Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga focuses on.

The package of six bills cleared the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by majority vote at the day's plenary meeting after passing the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The new agency, to be headed by Suga, will be launched Sept. 1 with a staff of about 500. More than 100 people will be hired from the private sector.

It is set to play the leading role in promoting the digitalization of administrative procedures, expansion of the use of the My Number system for social security and taxation identification and the integration of local government administrative systems.

The agency will have strong functions as a coordinator in the government with authority to make recommendations to other departments, so that it can break down bureaucratic sectionalism, regarded as a key impediment to digitalization.

