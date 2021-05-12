INTERVIEW: Japanese Paralympians to Be Encouraged to Get Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Paralympic Committee will encourage domestic athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to make this summer's Tokyo Paralympics successful, JPC President Junichi Kawai said in an interview.

"The decision is up to individuals. Still, it is important for each athlete to think that the impact goes beyond themselves," Kawai, chief of the Japanese delegation for the Tokyo Paralympics, said.

Raising a sense of safety among the public is indispensable for the success of the games, he said.

Kawai said he does not mean that Japanese Paralympics participants will be required to get vaccines at a time when the rate of vaccinations is very low in Japan. "We'll use vaccines that will be supplied to us," he said.

"We'll also put infection prevention measures in place to help ensure the safety of the event," he said.

