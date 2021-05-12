Japan Records 7,056 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 7,056 novel coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, marking the first figure above 7,000 in four days.

Deaths among COVID-19 patients increased by 105, with the new fatalities including 50 in the western prefecture of Osaka. The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus stood at 1,189 as of Wednesday, up by 13 from the previous day and standing above 1,000 for the 12th straight day, according to the health ministry.

New COVID-19 cases hit record daily highs in seven of the country's 47 prefectures--Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 529, Fukushima in northeastern Japan, at 93, Gifu and Aichi in central Japan, at 134 and 679, respectively, Hiroshima in western Japan, at 219, and Fukuoka and Kagoshima in southwestern Japan, at 635 and 61, respectively.

The daily count surpassed 600 for the first time in Aichi and Fukuoka, while Hiroshima saw the first figure above 200.

The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 969 people with the coronavirus Wednesday, reporting a figure above 900 for the second consecutive day. The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 874 as of the day, up 9.4 pct from a week before.

