Tokyo Records 969 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 969 novel coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, with the daily count topping 900 for the second consecutive day.

According to Japan's health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country grew by 13 from the previous day to 1,189, hitting a record high for the fifth straight day.

New infection cases hit a record high in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, at 679, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 529, and Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, at 93.

The metropolitan government said that the seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 874.0, up 9.4 pct from a week before.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria increased by five from the previous day to 86.

