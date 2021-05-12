Japan Medical Assn Head Attends Party amid Virus Pre-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa on Wednesday admitted to attending a party in Tokyo last month while the Japanese capital and some other areas of the country were in a pre-emergency stage over the novel coronavirus.

At a regular press conference, Nakagawa offered an apology for his participation in the event, saying, "I took thorough measures to prevent infection, but I should have made a careful judgment."

"I will work harder than ever to fulfill my duty," Nakagawa said, denying an intention resign from the top post of the medical association. His attendance at the party was reported by Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun in its electronic edition.

The party was held for fundraising for Hanako Jimi, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on the morning of April 20.

Nakagawa said that he attended the fundraiser as an organizer. Jimi is backed by a political organization of the medical association. Nakagawa heads a support group for the lawmaker.

