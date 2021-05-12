Kansai Elec to Restart Aging Mihama No. 3 Reactor in Late June

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Wednesday that it will bring back online the aging No. 3 reactor at its Mihama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, in late June.

The No. 3 unit at the nuclear plant in the town of Mihama will be the first nuclear reactor over 40 years old in Japan to be reactivated since the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

After the country's worst nuclear accident, the maximum operating period for nuclear power reactors was set at 40 years in principle through a revision of the reactor regulation law.

Kansai Electric plans to move nuclear fuel into the Mihama No. 3 reactor from May 20. After the planned restart, the company will put it into commercial operation from late July.

As the power company will be unable to complete the construction of antiterrorism facilities at the Mihama No. 3 reactor by the deadline of Oct. 25, however, its operations will be suspended by that time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]