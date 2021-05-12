U.S. Cloud System Glitch Stops Coronavirus Vaccination Booking in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--A reservation system for novel coronavirus vaccinations used by municipalities around Japan crashed Wednesday.

The problem, fixed around noon, was caused by a system error at U.S. cloud computing firm Salesforce.com Inc.

The glitch prevented those seeking jabs from making reservations and vaccination venues from checking reservation statuses. It also impacted the health ministry's vaccine management system.

According to Salesforce's Japanese unit, the error occurred while upgrading the cloud service, which allows users to save data online, affecting not only the municipal governments but other users around the globe.

"I'm told that although temporary disruptions happened (in vaccination reservation work), there was no major trouble," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

