Elderly Vaccinations Seen Finished in 85 Pct of Japan Areas by July

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people are expected to be finished in 1,490 of the 1,741 municipalities in Japan, or 85.6 pct, by the end of July, a survey by the internal affairs and health ministries showed Wednesday.

The vaccination program for some 36 million people aged 65 or over kicked off on April 12. According to the survey, at least 30 million elderly people will be vaccinated by the end of July.

On April 23, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the government plans to give all elderly people hoping to get inoculated the second shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.

Suga on Friday voiced his hope that a total of one million shots are given per day across the country. He told reporters Wednesday, "We'll continue to support local governments so that all citizens will be vaccinated as soon as possible."

The two ministries asked cities, wards, towns and villages through prefectural governments when they expect to finish the vaccinations for elderly people.

