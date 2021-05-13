Bookings for Vaccines at Large Venues in Tokyo, Osaka to Start Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that bookings for novel coronavirus vaccinations for elderly people at planned large venues in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture will be accepted from Monday through a dedicated website and the Line messaging app.

Inoculations at the venues in the Japanese capital and the western prefecture will start on May 24. They will be operated by the Self-Defense Forces.

In principle, eligible for vaccinations at the venues will be people aged 65 or over who have vaccination coupons sent from relevant local governments. Reservations will not be accepted through the phone, while telephone consultations will be available for issues related to the vaccinations at the large venues.

The common central government building in the Otemachi district in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward will host the venue in the national capital. The venue in Osaka will be set up at the Osaka International Convention Center in Kita Ward in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western prefecture.

Vaccinations at the venues will be provided between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on all days, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, during the three months until Aug. 24.

