Theaters, Theme Parks in Tokyo Reopen Gingerly

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Some theaters and theme parks in Tokyo reopened conditionally Wednesday while taking thorough measures to prevent coronavirus infections as the Japanese capital is under the government's extended third state of emergency over the epidemic.

The state of emergency for Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo was initially set to expire on Tuesday. It has been extended, however, and the central prefecture of Aichi and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka were added to the list on Wednesday. The emergency, now covering the six prefectures, is slated to run until May 31.

Among the facilities that reopened on Wednesday was the New National Theater in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. A 47-year-old housewife from the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, who came to the theater by herself to enjoy a play, said: "I'm glad that the play will be performed. I will return home after watching it silently."

Yukie Takahama, 70, from Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, which also borders Tokyo, questioned the continuing closure requests for museums, saying that theaters and museums are the same in that those attending are silent. "Authorities drew the line in the wrong way," she said.

Hanayashiki, a theme park in Tokyo's Asakusa district, resumed operations for the first time in 18 days. Sales of alcoholic beverages are now banned at the park, and visitors were asked not to bring in such drinks. Hanayashiki staff also called on visitors to wear face masks properly.

