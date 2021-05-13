Japan Govt Eyeing Donating Up to 700 M. Dlrs to COVAX

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering newly donating up to 700 million dollars to COVAX, an international framework for jointly procuring COVID-19 vaccines, government sources have said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce the plan at a vaccine summit to be held online June 2.

The summit will be co-hosted by Japan and the Gavi vaccine alliance, an international organization, with the aim of boosting vaccinations in developing countries.

COVAX, or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access, aims to supply 1.8 billion doses of vaccines to developing countries in 2021.

But the framework, led by Gavi and the World Health Organization, is 1.7 billion dollars short of the estimated necessary funds of 8.3 billion dollars, the sources said.

