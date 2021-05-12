Suga Calls for Cooperation from Public amid Extended Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for cooperation from the public on Wednesday as the current COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas entered an extension the same day.

"We feel sorry for doing this, but we ask for the people's cooperation as we are in a crucial period after the Golden Week holidays ended (earlier this month)," Suga told reporters at the prime minister's office.

The state of emergency was initially issued for Tokyo and the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo until Tuesday. The government has decided to maintain the emergency until the end of this month, however, while applying it additionally to the central and southwestern prefectures of Aichi and Fukuoka, respectively, from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, pre-emergency measures against the pandemic are currently in place in some other areas across the country. The eastern prefecture of Gunma and the western prefectures of Okayama and Kagawa have recently asked the government to allow them to implement pre-emergency measures.

Regarding these requests, Suga said, "We're closely monitoring the local situations, and will take proper action if necessary."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]