Britain to Boost Involvement in Indo-Pacific: Ambassador

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Britain will boost its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region as it places importance on the region in terms of the economy and security, British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom has said.

In an online press conference at the Japan National Press Club on Wednesday, the new ambassador added that her country will deploy to the region an aircraft carrier, which is set to call at a port in Japan.

Longbottom said in Japanese that Britain will "deepen its relationships with partner nations to protect the freedom of navigation and international law" in the region, as outlined in the country's "Integrated Review," which lays out its security and diplomatic policies.

The comment came amid China's recent maritime expansion in the region.

Meanwhile, she noted that Britain seeks to cooperate with China over such issues as climate change, saying, "We will deal with our conflicts of ideas and protect Britain's values."

