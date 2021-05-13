IOC to Reschedule Bach’s Japan Visit

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 12 (Jiji Press)--A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is seen to be rescheduled for the end of May or later, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams indicated Wednesday.

Bach was initially expected to visit Japan in mid-May. But the trip has been postponed in line with the extension of the Japanese government’s novel coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and some other prefectures until May 31. The emergency was originally slated to end on Tuesday.

“The president, I think, wanted to just convey full support and understanding to Japanese people” if he had visited the country as initially planned, Adams said in an online press conference.

With only about two months before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympics, many people in Japan are apparently against the games being held as planned amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

In response, Adams said, “We think that at this stage, the games can go ahead,” adding, “As with all organizations, we have to pay attention to public opinion, but not be totally driven by it.”

