2 Mayors in Japan under 65 Have COVID-19 Shot

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Two mayors in Japan were found on Thursday to have had coronavirus vaccinations although they are not 65 or older, the age group prioritized for inoculation.

At a press conference, Osamu Katono, the 42-year-old mayor of the town of Shirosato in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, admitted to having had a shot that was originally meant to be given to a medical professional.

The vaccine was going to be disposed of without being administered due to cancellation of the vaccination appointment, Katono said, adding that the vice mayor and the head of the education board also got a shot.

"It was to avoid delays in administrative activities and the rollout of vaccines," Katono said.

On April 26 and 28, the town government conducted the first round of vaccination for 162 medical workers, while 12 doses were left unused due to cancellations, according to the town government.

