Hokkaido Confirms Record of Some 700 Coronavirus Cases

Sapporo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--A record new cases of novel coronavirus infection totaling around 700 were confirmed in Hokkaido on Thursday, including about 500 cases in the prefectural capital of Sapporo, also a record high, it was learned the same day.

The daily count in the northernmost Japan prefecture started to increase rapidly in the beginning of May, topping 500 for the first time on Sunday after exceeding 400 on the previous day.

On Wednesday, a panel of experts appointed by the health ministry warned that infection is expected to spread further in Hokkaido, while the number of cases is on the decline in the Kansai western Japan region. Hokkaido reported 529 new cases on the day.

The central government added Hokkaido on Sunday to the list of areas in the pre-emergency stage, where priority antivirus measures similar to those under a state of emergency can be taken.

Specifically, bars and restaurants in Sapporo has been requested by the Hokkaido government since Wednesday to close by 8 p.m. and not to serve alcohols.

