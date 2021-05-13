Kenzo Takada's Fashion, Interior Pieces Sell for 2.5 M. Euros

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Fashion, interior and other pieces left by the late Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada have been sold for a total of 2.51 million euros in an auction, according to French auction house Artcurial.

Takada, the founder of the Kenzo brand, died in Paris last October at age 81.

In the auction, held from Tuesday to Wednesday, 545 items were sold, including furniture, paintings, objects, works of art and his fashion pieces.

Among them, a set of 13 chromogenic prints by U.S. photographer William Eggleston fetched 46,800 euros, and a large carved wood horse from the Chinese Han dynasty 41,600 euros.

