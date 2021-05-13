Court Rejects Cancer Damages Claim by Former N-Plant Worker

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court rejected on Thursday a compensation demand by a man who claimed that disaster containment work at the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant led him to develop cancer.

Sapporo District Court in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido rejected a suit filed by the 63-year-old man, who demanded a total of around 65 million yen in damages from Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. <9501>, the operator of the plant, and two other companies.

The plaintiff argued that he was exposed to radiation during containment work following the triple meltdowns at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in March 2011.

He is expected to appeal the ruling.

Presiding Judge Katsumi Takagi noted that the former worker was diagnosed with cancer between around 11 months and 22 months after he began work at the plant, far shorter than the five years thought to be needed for radiation exposure to result in cancer.

