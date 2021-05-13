Hokkaido's Daily Coronavirus Tally Surges to Record 712

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido logged a record 712 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up sharply from its previous daily record of 529 new cases, set the previous day.

Of Thursday's total, 499 cases were confirmed in the prefectural capital of Sapporo, renewing the city's record high.

The nationwide tally of new coronavirus cases came to 6,879 on the day, including 1,010 in Tokyo and 761 in the western prefecture of Osaka. Tokyo logged over 1,000 new cases for the first time in four days.

Across the country, the ongoing number of people severely ill with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed 25 from the previous day to another record high of 1,214. Meanwhile, 101 new deaths were reported among infected people.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese capital's daily tally of new cases averaged 933.9 for the last week, up 26.8 pct from the preceding week's 736.6.

