Pia to Start Vaccination Appointment Service

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese ticketing agency Pia Corp. <4337> said Thursday that it will start a service for local governments to accept appointments for novel coronavirus vaccinations.

The company will open a window for accepting inquiries related to the service on Friday. Some municipal governments are expected to start receiving vaccination reservations using Pia’s service within May.

The service will use the company’s “Ticket Pia” platform for reservations and sales of tickets for sports, music and other events. The system is expected to help ensure smooth appointments for coronavirus inoculations, according to Pia.

Many municipalities have been overwhelmed by a flood of applications from people booking vaccinations.

The Pia platform, which will take reservations for dates and times, and venues for vaccinations, and conduct lottery, is capable of handling hundreds of thousands of applications at a time. Under the system, vaccination reservations will only be accepted online.

