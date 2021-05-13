Experts Unable to Predict Downturn in Tokyo Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Experts at the Tokyo metropolitan government's coronavirus monitoring meeting said Thursday that they cannot foresee when the number of infections will turn down in the Japanese capital.

"The outlook for a peak-out is unclear," one expert warned, noting that the spread of highly transmissible variant strains continues to push infection numbers up although many people stayed home during the Golden Week holiday period through early this month.

After the meeting, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that she will "push (measures) with a stronger sense of urgency, from a crisis management standpoint."

Asked whether the metropolitan government was able to contain the spread of the virus during the holiday period, Koike said that it was unlikely.

The number of people at major commercial districts in Tokyo from May 2 to last Saturday decreased by around 40 pct in the daytime and by around 50 pct at night compared with April 18 to 24, immediately before Japan's third coronavirus state of emergency started in the Japanese capital.

