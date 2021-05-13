5 More Prefectures to Be Given Virus Pre-emergency Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to give novel coronavirus pre-emergency status to five more prefectures where new infection cases are increasing, informed sources said Thursday.

The five prefectures are Gunma, eastern Japan, Ishikawa, central Japan, Okayama and Hiroshima in western Japan, which neighbor each other, and Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, the sources said. In pre-emergency areas, countermeasures similar to those under a state of emergency can be taken.

The government is considering letting the pre-emergency designation for the five prefectures take effect on Sunday and run until June 13, according to the sources. The state will make a decision at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Friday after hearing from experts earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to forgo declaring a state of emergency for now for the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which is seeing a spike in infection numbers, the sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response, and others on Thursday to discuss the issues.

