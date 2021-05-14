Ruling Lawmakers Growing Pessimistic about Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese ruling lawmakers are getting pessimistic about holding the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer as scheduled, amid the unabated novel coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga remains adamant about this summer's games

But the coronavirus is raging in many parts of Japan although only two months are left before the July 23 Olympic opening ceremony.

In addition, there is widespread opposition to this summer's games among citizens in Japan, tired of life under protracted coronavirus restrictions.

Pessimistic views began to emerge from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, after the Golden Week holiday period closed earlier in May.

