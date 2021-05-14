Question Raised over Japan Vaccination Completion Schedule

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition lawmakers have questioned a government survey that said 85.6 pct of municipalities expect to finish vaccinating local elderly residents by the end of July.

The definition of the completion varies from one municipality to another, but the central government does not know the full details, an internal affairs ministry official told a meeting with opposition lawmakers Thursday.

Municipalities will consider their vaccinations of local elderly residents to be complete if the shares of vaccinated people reach target levels. The levels vary among municipalities.

The central Japan city of Nagano, which joined the meeting online, said its target is 90 pct.

Meanwhile, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker Akira Nagatsuma said that one of Tokyo’s 23 special wards has set a target of 65 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]