Japanese Journalist Jailed in Myanmar May Be Freed Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Freelance Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi, who has been jailed in Myanmar after being indicted on charges including spreading fake news, is set to be released, the Southeast Asian nation’s state-run television reported Thursday night.

Kitazumi has already been transferred to a lodging facility of the Myanmarese police from the jail, a spokesperson for Myanmar’s military said. He is expected to be freed within Friday, according to the spokesperson.

Kitazumi was arrested at his home in Yangon, the biggest city in Myanmar, on April 18 and was indicted on May 3 on suspicion of violating the country’s criminal code, which bans acts of disseminating fake news, and its special immigration control law, which sets visa issuance requirements.

Myanmar brought this issue to an end by taking into consideration its past and future friendship with Japan, the state-run TV said. The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar had been asking the country to release Kitazumi early.

People convicted of spreading fake news and violating the special immigration law would be imprisoned for up to three years and up to five years, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]