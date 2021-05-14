Uber Eats Deliverers Seen Allowed to Join Workers' Insurance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's Labor Policy Council on Friday started discussions to allow Uber Eats and other delivery workers, as well as freelance information technology engineers, to join workers' accident compensation insurance.

At a meeting of a council subgroup, members began to consider expanding the scope of a special system allowing freelancers to join the public insurance program for workers injured during work, in order to include food deliverers and freelance IT engineers.

After no strong objections to the possible expansion were raised by subgroup members, the labor ministry is expected to start procedures for the expansion at the panel's next meeting.

At Friday's meeting, the subgroup collected opinions from the Japan Food Delivery Service Association and the Japan Agency for IT Freelance. According to the organizations, there are currently about 90,000 bicycle-riding food deliverers and around 170,000 to 250,000 freelance IT engineers in the country.

Under their contracts, Uber Eats deliverers are solo proprietors, with no employment rights and thus are ineligible to join workers' accident compensation insurance. This means that such deliverers may not be able to receive adequate compensation if they are involved in traffic accidents during work.

