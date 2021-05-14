Japan Govt to Make Corporate Telework Efforts Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make public from Wednesday the extent of use of teleworking at each company, in a move to promote such work style amid the spread of coronavirus infection.

The plan was presented by economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura at a meeting of an advisory team on the government's coronavirus response basic policies Friday morning.

The government will sort out information disclosed by companies on their efforts to promote working from home before making it public, Nishimura, who is responsible for the state's coronavirus measures, said.

The minister added that the government hopes to make such information known also to students by working together with recruiting service companies.

The government has set a goal of reducing the number of commuting workers by 70 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]