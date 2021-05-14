Japan to Put Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima under Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday presented a plan to place Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures under a novel coronavirus state of emergency from Sunday to May 31.

The plan was presented at a meeting of an advisory team on the government's basic policy for its response to the COVID-19 crisis in the morning.

At present, the coronavirus state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, is in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures, set to run through May 31.

