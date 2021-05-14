Journalist Released in Myanmar to Return to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Freelance Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi, who was released from prison in Myanmar on Friday, 26 days after being arrested on suspicion of spreading fake news, is expected to arrive in Japan later in the day.

Kitazumi, who has left Yangon International Airport, is expected to arrive at Narita International Airport on Friday night.

Myanmar's state-run media said that although Kitazumi had violated a law by supporting citizens who abandoned their jobs to participate in disobedience campaigns against the military, Myanmar took into consideration its friendship and future ties with Japan and decided to release the Japanese journalist.

The charges against him is believed to have been dropped.

He was arrested at his home in Yangon and was sent to prison on April 18. He was indicted on May 3 on charges of violating the country's criminal code, which bans acts of disseminating fake news, and its special immigration control law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]