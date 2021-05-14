Victims Remembered 30 Years after Shigaraki Train Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Koka, Shiga Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held for the 42 victims of the 1991 train collision in the former town of Shigaraki, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, on Friday, the 30th anniversary of the accident.

The event took place in front of a monument near the accident site, now part of the Shiga city of Koka. The number of participants was limited due to the spread of the novel coronavirus as in the previous year.

In the accident, a Shigaraki Kohgen Railway Co. train and a train of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, crashed head-on, leaving the 42 people dead and more than 600 injured.

"We will continue efforts to contribute to the local community based on our policy of putting top priority on safety," SKR President Senjiro Masaki said in his message.

JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa said in his message that his company will continue working to provide safe train services that are trusted by people.

