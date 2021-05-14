Over 350,000 Signatures Gathered for Tokyo Games Cancellation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of signatures collected online for a petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer totaled over 350,000 as of Friday morning.

The petition was submitted by Kenji Utsunomiya, former president of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, to the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Utsunomiya told a news conference at the metropolitan government building that novel coronavirus infections are still spreading across the world and Japan's medical supply system is being strained.

"It is being questioned whether to prioritize lives or the Olympics," Utsunomiya said, stressing that the signature campaign is a "movement to prioritize human lives."

If the IOC seeks damages from the Tokyo Games organizing committee for the possible cancellation of the sporting events, the IOC "may be criticized all over the world" and "collapse," he also said.

