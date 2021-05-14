854 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 854 on Friday, below 1,000 for the first time in two days, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally averaged 926.3 for the last week, up 20.9 pct from the preceding week.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 84, unchanged from the previous day.

