Suga Cabinet Support Falls to Record 32.2 Pct: Jiji Survey

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet stood at 32.2 pct in May, the lowest level since its launch in September last year, a Jiji Press monthly opinion survey showed Friday.

The reading was down 4.4 percentage points from April, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The disapproval rate climbed 6.9 points to 44.6, the highest for Suga's cabinet. Disapproval topped approval for the fifth successive month.

On Friday last week, the government decided to extend its third state of emergency over the new coronavirus, covering Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, until the end of May and to include Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in the list.

The decline in the support rate apparently reflected the tough coronavirus infection situation in the country, with the crisis unlikely to be brought under control anytime soon. The previous lowest support rate for his cabinet was 34.2 pct, marked in the January survey, which was conducted soon after the government decided to issue its second coronavirus state of emergency.

