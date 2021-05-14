Scholars Appeal against Law Revision for Forcible Deportation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--More than 300 scholars in Japan made a joint appeal on Friday against a proposed law revision to allow the forcible deportation of foreigners while their applications for refugee status are being processed.

In the appeal, also joined by around 200 other citizens, the scholars said the revision to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act would be nothing but a change for the worse.

They argued that allowing such forcible deportation would violate the principles of the refugee treaties, while questioning the lack of a time limit for the detention of foreigners in the country.

Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology assistant professor Masanori Kashiwazaki, who led the appeal, criticized Japanese immigration authorities for "placing no priority on human rights."

The administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aims to get the law revision enacted by the end of the ongoing parliamentary session, while the opposition camp is resisting the move.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]