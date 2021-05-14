Japan Mulling Raising Share of Low-Carbon Power to 60 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry is considering raising the proportion of low-carbon power sources in the country's all energy sources to about 60 pct in fiscal 2030, informed sources said Friday.

The figure for renewable energy and nuclear power will be featured in the country's next basic energy program. The move comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently announced a new goal of reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level.

Under the current basic energy program, compiled in 2018, the target shares of thermal power, renewable energy and nuclear power in fiscal 2030 are set at 56 pct, 22-24 pct and 20-22 pct, respectively.

In the new program, the ministry aims to raise the share of renewables to slightly below 40 pct while keeping the proportion of nuclear power at about 20 pct, sources familiar with the matter said. The share of thermal power will be reduced to about 40 pct.

In fiscal 2019, which ended in March 2020, renewable energy accounted for 18 pct of the country's all energy sources and nuclear power for 6 pct, both far lower than the proportion of over 70 pct for thermal power.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]