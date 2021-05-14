Palestinian Envoy Raps Japanese Official's Pro-Israel Remark

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The top representative of the Palestinian mission to Japan criticized on Friday a senior Japanese defense official's remark backing Israel over the intensifying Isreali-Palestinian violence.

At a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Ambassador Waleed Siam called the Twitter post on Wednesday by State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama "rasist and discriminatory."

Nakayama tweeted that Israel has the right to protect its own citizens from terror attacks.

While stressing that it was so disappointing that such a remark was made by a senior Japanese official, Siam urged Tokyo to keep putting pressure on Jerusalem to stop escalating the conflict and killing Palestinian citizens.

Meanwhile, Israel Strulov, charge d'affaires at the Israeli embassy here, welcomed Nakayama's comment at a separate news conference at the FCCJ the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]