Japan Govt Calls for 3 Pct Hike in Minimum Wages

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday called for a rise of at least 3 pct in country's minimum wages in fiscal 2021.

The government will aim to increase minimum hourly wages to 1,000 yen on average as soon as possible.

Through the hike, the government hopes to put the Japanese economy, which was hit hard by the novel coronavirus epidemic, back onto a growth path.

In a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, a private-sector member proposed that the government should aim to raise average minimum wages to 1,000 yen as soon as possible, as such wages were being hiked regularly until the epidemic.

Japan's minimum wages grew by 3 pct or more for four consecutive years until fiscal 2019.

