Ruling-Opposition Talks on Immigration Law Revision Fall Apart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Talks between Japan's ruling and opposition parties on a bill to revise the immigration control and refugee law fell apart on Friday, putting off a possible vote on the bill by a related House of Representatives committee until next week or later.

The breakdown came after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party refused to accept the immediate disclosure of a video of a Sri Lankan woman who died while being kept in an immigration facility.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, together with the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party, then submitted a motion to dismiss the judicial affairs committee's chairman, Hiroyuki Yoshiie of the LDP.

The LDP now aims to get the bill through the committee on Tuesday at the earliest after voting down the motion at a plenary meeting of the Lower House on the same day. The party hopes to pass the bill through the chamber next week.

With the current ordinary parliamentary session due to end on June 16, however, the opposition parties are hardening their stance against the bill.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]